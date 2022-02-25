On Thursday, Ryan Reynolds hit the red carpet in Toronto for the premiere of his new Netflix movie “The Adam Project”. The Canadian actor got to catch up with ET Canada’s Cheryl Hickey in person for a red carpet reunion after almost two years of chatting about his projects virtually over Zoom.

“Zooms are hard to get over, it’s like breaking an addiction,” Reynolds says. “But I’m so glad we did,” Cheryl replies.

With “The Adam Project”, Reynolds stars as a time-travelling pilot who teams up with his younger self and his late father to come to terms with his past while saving the future.

With a plot like that, it’s only natural Reynolds has thought about what kind of advice he’d give to his younger self if ever given the chance.

“That’s sorta what we tackle in the movie is that you think when I met my younger self I’m going to be this sweet generous like caring person but I’m actually just the opposite. I’m kinda a d*ck to him, Cheryl,” the actor teases. “So you know, if I saw my younger self I’d probably be like, ‘hey you’re gonna, you know, you’re gonna be like a certifiable moron until you’re about 35-years-old but then you’re gonna get it together.'”

While “The Adam Project” may seem like a sci-fi movie, Reynolds says it’s really a “love letter to parents”.

“It seems like a big-time travel movie with a whole bunch of science fiction with fun in it but it’s actually a Trojan horse we’re smuggling in a little love story to your mom!” he says of the film which arrives on Netflix on March 11.

But filming the movie was also a big “family affair” for Reynolds, wife Blake Lively and their three daughters.

“You know when we shoot something, it’s a family affair. We all go,” he says. “And this is kind of what a sabbatical looks like for me. I’m not away shooting anywhere, I’m basically home every day. I have a lot of work to do, but that work I can do from home. So I get to walk the kids to school and bring them home at night, it’s just, you know, how it should be.”