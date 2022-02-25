Arnold Schwarzenegger has an adorable new furry member of the family.

This week, the “Terminator” star introduced followers to his new dog Schnitzel in a post on his Instagram account.

“I got her for Christmas! Her name is Schnitzel, after my favourite Austrian dish and my own nickname,” Schwarzenegger shared. “I can’t wait to keep sharing pictures and videos of her as she gets older.”

Along with a photo of him holding Schnitzel, the actor also shared video and another picture of the puppy hanging out with his other dogs.

“She and Dutch are already best friends. Cherry shows her teeth to her nonstop, and Lulu tried to trample her, so we are working on all of the relationship dynamics,” he wrote. “At least Whiskey doesn’t care about anything as long as she gets her food. But she is such a sweet little meatball.”

Schwarzenegger has shared posts about his pets in the past, including his miniature horse Whiskey.