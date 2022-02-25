Click to share this via email

New Jersey’s Cole Hallman made an impressive showing during his audition for “American Idol”.

In a sneak peek at the upcoming season premiere, Hallman performed Creedence Clearwater Revival’s classic “Lodi” for judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan, leaving them impressed by his talent.

“You can just hear your heart,” Perry said of Hallman’s performance. “Your heart is in your voice.”

The 22-year-old singer shared his recollection of his audition with his hometown newspaper, the Asbury Park Express.

“It was pretty surreal to see all of them, especially Lionel Richie,” Hallman said. “He’s written so many great songs, it’s crazy to see him in person. He looks so young. He’s like 60 years old [but] he looks 30 — it’s crazy.”

The new season of “American Idol” kicks off Sunday, Feb. 27.