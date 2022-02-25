Things do get heated sometimes between the “American Idol” judges.

On Thursday’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”, Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie joined the show to talk about the upcoming 20th season of “Idol”.

READ MORE: Cole Hallman Impresses ‘American Idol’ Judges With Classic Rock Cover

In a preview clip from the new season, Perry and Bryan get into an argument during an audition over whether to send an aspiring pop star to Hollywood after noticing the country singer jotted down “no” in his notes.

“Did she bully you into changing your vote,” Kimmel asked.

“Always,” Bryan said, to Perry’s shock.

“Well, I’m always right!” she said, while Richie added, “And I go, ‘Luke, stand your ground.'”

READ MORE: ‘American Idol’ Contestant Althea Grace Speaks Out On Daughter’s Rare Disease That Causes Benign Tumors

Bryan explained that sometimes auditioners come out of the gate weak and that he will jot down his first reactions.

“Then they can come roaring back,” he said, adding that often one of the judges will see something special in the contestant and begin rallying the other judges. “It’s really a fun dynamic.”

Asked if Bryan did end up sending the contestant through, Perry jumped in to say, “Well, she’s still in the show, so how about that.”

That said, Perry added, “This season we’re more combative than ever.”