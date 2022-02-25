Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Penn Badgley may play a sociopathic stalker in Netflix’s hit “You”, but that hasn’t prevented many of the show’s fans from seriously crushing on the former “Gossip Girl” star.

Drew Barrymore is one such fan, and she was joined by another, actress Casey Wilson, on Thursday’s edition of “The Drew Barrymore Show”.

During the show, podcaster Danielle Schneider told Barrymore that she had a “big” surprise to share.

“Now, I wanted to give you something big, so I decided I needed to give you, ‘You’,” she said. “And by ‘You’, I mean Penn Badgley.”

At that moment, Badgley made a surprise appearance on the show’s video screen. “Is this where I say something?” he quipped.

READ MORE: Drew Barrymore Breaks Down In Tears As She Gets Birthday Surprises From The Go-Go’s, Tori Kelly & More

“This is genuinely crazy,” Badgley said.

Once the two settled down and spoke with Badgely, he revealed he was filming a project overseas and hasn’t been feeling too well.

“We can take care of you,” Barrymore blurted out.

“Yes, I’m available,” added Wilson as she casually slid her wedding ring off her finger.

“The Drew Barrymore Show” airs weekdays at 3 p.m. ET/PT on Global.