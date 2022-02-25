Simon Cowell shares the story of the wildest thing he’s been asked to judge.

While appearing on “Late Night With Seth Meyers” the celebrity judge revealed he was once offered money to judge a couple in bed.

“A couple came up to me in a restaurant and said we’ll pay you x amount of dollars to watch them having sex and will I judge it?” he recalled. “And I said, ‘Well, how much?’ And stupidly said no.”

He then directed his next sentence to the camera.

“If you’re watching, I’ll do it,” said Cowell.

When asked by Meyers how much he was offered, he revealed he was offered around $150,000 dollars.

“I think it was around 150 grand. I mean, I don’t know how they calculated it,” he said. “But like I said, if you’re watching: I’m available.”

On the less extreme end, the host asked whether Cowell had been asked to judge talent shows for his children’s schools.

While the star was usually out of the country, if he ever did help at a show, he wasn’t sure he could be honest in the judging.

“Imagine if [my son]’s one of the people I’ve got judge, I mean, it would be horrendous,” said the 62-year-old. “I am really, really pushing him to stay my side of the desk. So, he literally is in training right now.”