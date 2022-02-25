Amanda Bynes wants her conservatorship terminated.

The 35-year-old actress has been in a temporary conservatorship since August 2013, under the stewardship of her mother Lynn, after she allegedly set fire to a driveway.

“Amanda wishes to terminate her conservatorship. She believes her condition is improved and protection of the court is no longer necessary,” Bynes’ lawyer David A. Esquibias told People.

A hearing is scheduled for March 22, with Bynes requesting to end the conservatorship on March 23.

After first being granted conservatorship in 2013, Lynn regained conservatorship over her daughter in October 2014.

A status report on Bynes’ health was reportedly filed and approved by a court in California in September, with another report scheduled for January 2023.

“It is open day to day. A status report regarding her health and welfare was recently filed and approved by the court. By law, the next status report is due in two years. Her conservatorship will terminate when it is no longer convenient for Amanda,” Esquibias said.

In 2020, Bynes announced her engagement to Paul Michael, and in October 2020, Esquibias told People that the actress was working on a degree at California’s Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising after graduating in 2019 with an associate’s degree.

“Amanda is very entrepreneurial. She is investigating fragrances. She is now considering perfume in addition to a clothing line. But, don’t get too excited. She is still a student at FIDM earning her degree,” he said at the time.

ET has reached out for comment.