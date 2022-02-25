Everyone’s favourite aardvark could be coming to the big screen.

As “Arthur” wrapped up its 25 season run on PBS Kids earlier this week, the show’s creator March Brown and executive producer Carol Greenwald teased a future feature film.

The show ended with a 20 year time jump, taking a glimpse into the future as Arthur is a published graphic novelist, Muffy is in politics, Buster is a teacher and very suitably, D.W. is a cop.

READ MORE: Fans Share Emotional Reactions After ‘Arthur’ Airs Final Episodes

Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, Brown shared how his son Tolon (a producer on the show) came up with the idea for a live action movie.

“He had this idea several years ago about wouldn’t it be interesting to do a live-action version of ‘Arthur’. I couldn’t wrap my head around it completely, but it’s an intriguing thought,” Brown said. “There might be a feature film in the works soon, too, about ‘Arthur’. I’m so excited. (Laughs.) There was one maybe 15 years ago, and the right people weren’t coming together, so I pulled the plug on it. But now, we’ve got a great idea. I think it’s going to be intriguing for kids. It’s going to be helpful to kids.”

READ MORE: Chrissy Teigen And John Legend Reveal Son Miles Was Bitten On Vacation

Brown even has an idea of who he would want on the film– John Legend. The EGOT winner is also the subject of all those “Arthur” memes.

“The subject matter is very timely, and maybe there is even a really interesting person involved… I mean, if I could pick one person I would love to be a part of this project, it might be John Legend,” Brown said.

Legend has previously poked fun at being compared to Arthur in an ad with wife Chrissy Teigen.