When the saga of U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens continues in the upcoming sequel to “Justified”, Quentin Tarantino may be behind the camera.

That’s the report coming from Deadine, indicating that the director of such acclaimed movies as “Pulp Fiction” and “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” is in “early talks” to direct “one or two episodes” of “Justified: City Primeval”.

The upcoming series will see Timothy Olyphant reviving the character created by crime novelist Elmore Leonard, and will be based on Leonard’s 1980 novel City Primeval: High Noon in Detroit, substituting Givens for the book’s protagonist.

“The show returns to Givens’ story eight years after he left Kentucky and now is based in Miami, balancing life as a marshal and part-time father of a 14-year-old girl,” reports Deadline. “A chance encounter on a Florida highway sends him to Detroit, where he crosses paths with Clement Mansell, a.k.a. the Oklahoma Wildman, a violent sociopath who’s already slipped through the fingers of Detroit’s finest once and wants to do so again.”

If a deal goes through, this will not be the first time that Tarantino has brought his skills to the small screen; previously, he directed a 1995 episode of “ER”, and a two-parter for “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation” in 2005.