Love can bloom from any age according to Anderson Cooper.

The journalist revealed on “Live with Kelly and Ryan” that the first meeting between his newborn son Sebastian Luke and Kelly Ripa’s daughter Lola Consuelos went very well – but the person happiest about the visit was his son Wyatt.

“My son Wyatt is so deeply in love with Lola Consuelos that it’s like, the love that burns of 1,000 suns,” he said as he shared photos of Consuelos holding the newborn.

READ MORE: Andy Cohen Shares Sweet Moment Meeting Anderson Cooper’s Newborn Baby With Son Ben

The 20-year-old daughter of the hosts wore matching green with the 22-month-old baby in the pics.

“Look at how he’s staring at her. He even coordinated outfits with her,” he added. “He is just so besotted. He could not take his eyes off Lola.”

Ripa called it a “mutual love” as she recounted the moment baby Wyatt got jealous of his own baby brother.

“He grabbed Lola’s hand because she came into see the baby,” she explained. “He was done with the fawning over the baby so he grabbed Lola’s hand. And I said, ‘Wyatt, where are you going?’ And he said, ‘Bye!'”

Cooper announced the news of Sebastian Luke’s birth on “Anderson Cooper 360°” in early February.

READ MORE: Anderson Cooper Announces Birth Of Second Child

“This is Sebastian Luke Maisani-Cooper. He was 6.8 lbs. at birth and he was healthy and happy and even his occasional hiccups, are to me, adorable,” he said. “He mostly just sleeps and eats and certainly poops, but he already seems like a wise and thoughtful little chap.”

The child was conceived via a surrogate and Cooper will co-parent the two children with his ex Benjamin Maisani.

“Wyatt calls me ‘daddy’ and Benjamin ‘papa.’ We’re a family,” the news anchor added. “Benjamin is also in the process of adopting Wyatt, whose last name will be changed to Maisani-Cooper as well.”