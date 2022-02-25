With the second batch of episodes dropping on Friday, Feb. 25, the comedy competition is heating up in Prime Video’s “LOL: Last One Laughing Canada”, in which 10 of Canada’s top comedians attempt to crack up the others while sequestered together for six hours, with the final comic remaining winning a big donation for the charity of their choice.

Attempting to outlast each other are Tom Green (“Road Trip”, “The Tom Green Show”), Colin Mochrie (“Whose Line Is It Anyway?”), Andrew Phung (“Kim’s Convenience”), Brandon Ash-Mohammed (“This Hour Has 22 Minutes”) Debra DiGiovanni (“Humour Resources”), Dave Foley (“The Kids in the Hall”), Jonathan Lajoie (“The League”), Mae Martin (“Feel Good”), Caroline Rhea (“Sabrina the Teenage Witch”) and K. Trevor Wilson (“Letterkenny”).

As viewers have seen, the first comic eliminated was Caroline Rhea, who was sent out after cracking up at one of her own jokes.

She was followed by Mae Martin, who couldn’t handle the bizarre hilarity of Tom Green enunciating “Delicious cheese sandwiches” while whipping up some snacks.

“I wish it wasn’t a thing in my life, and now it’ll haunt me forever,” Martin tells ET Canada. “I don’t even know why I found that so funny. It was just the pronunciation. It was like the proximity of Tom’s face to mine.”

Of course, it didn’t help when Green spotted that Martin was on the edge of cracking up, and went in for the kill. “He was relentless,” said Martin. “He found the chink in my armour and just knew that it was going to be Tom that would get me. And it was.”

The next to go was Debra DiGiovanni, whose propensity to laugh made her the odds-on favourite to be the first to go. So was she disappointed to be the third person eliminated, or proud to have lasted that long? “You know, I think there was part of me that thought I was going to be able to cruise through,” she said. “But then when the reality of the situation came up, I was like, ‘Oh, no, no…'” she said. “I can’t believe I didn’t go first.”

DiGiovanni admitted she knew the writing was on the wall when she discovered Rhea was her fellow competitor. “I knew we were in trouble, because we laugh like schoolgirls,” she said of Rhea. “I’ve known her for years. And so I knew that one of us was going to be first to go.”

Once her fellow comedians sensed she was close to laughing, however, it was game over. “I mean, they were cold blooded,” she recalled.

Then it was Dave Foley’s turn, followed by K. Trevor Wilson, who admitted he was no match for the wild antics of Colin Mochrie. “The ridiculous gags and his level of commitment to those ridiculous gags, like that was that was the hardest part,” admitted the “Letterkenny” star. “I mean, both times I laughed., it was almost throwaway. Like, I don’t know if any of us actually laugh at a prepared bit, but I think we all got taken out by something that just off the fly happened and just got us… Colin definitely gave me the hardest fight. And then in the end, I just got taken out by a throwaway.”

As viewers likely noticed, Jon Lajoie came up with a definite “tell” for when he was close to laughter, clamping his lips together and agreeing “Mm-hmm” with whoever was trying to crack him up.

“I mean, everyone who knows me was like, ‘You’re screwed, you’re never going to make it past a minute,’ because I laugh at everything,” said Lajoie. “The dumbest jokes, it doesn’t matter. But I also laugh at my own stupid jokes, which I didn’t know really going into this… I was actually surprised, very, very surprised, by how long I lasted. Like, when I laughed and I called my wife, she was blown away because she had she bet all her fake money on me being eliminated first, within 30 seconds.”

Lajoie was targeted hard by Mochrie, and the “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” veteran pulled out all the stops to get him to laugh. “I mean, he came at me, but he was coming at everyone and just making it look so effortless,” said Lajoie, marvelling at “the amount of practice this man has just in the room reacting to people, and then also he can see when you’re about to laugh or getting close, and so he’s kind of scanning the room the whole time and goes like, I can see John’s pretty close. And for me, the dumber something is the more it makes me laugh — and no offense to Colin, but he is like best at that kind of silly silliness.”

Watching Mochrie impersonate a penguin or a werewolf squirrel ultimately proved to be his undoing. “I’m trying to stay focused on terminal illnesses or whatever is going to get me through this without laughing, and all of a sudden I look up and Colin’s coming at me and he’s acting like a penguin,” Lajoie recalled. “And I could barely keep it together, and then he started doing something about, like the penguin’s starting to eat a fish… I’m surprised any of us lasted more than an hour, for real.”

“LOL: Last One Laughing Canada” is streaming on Prime Video; the winner will be revealed when the final two episodes drop on Friday, March 4.