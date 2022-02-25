Sophia Bush is opening up about one of her biggest social gaffes.

The “One Tree Hill” alumni revealed on “The Drew Barrymore Show” she had a chance to become friends with Rihanna after they met at a dinner.

“Years ago, when I was doing ‘One Tree Hill,’ my character was becoming a fashion designer, so I was coming to fashion week here and meeting with all these people and learning about what they do for research,” she recalled. “And I went to this dinner and Rihanna comes to this dinner and we sit next to each other and she’s like, ‘Your show’s cool.'”

As the two chatted, Bush even managed to get Rihanna’s digits.

“We’re chatting, she gives me her phone number, which I input in my Blackberry at the time and I never texted her,” Sophia continued. “And then that photo you showed, I saw her at an event years later and she was like, ‘How have you been? I never heard from you.’ And I was like oh my God I ghosted Rihanna, what is wrong with me. But I just am like, what am I gonna text her, ‘Hey girl.’ I don’t know how to talk to her.”

Barrymore revealed she had her own socially awkward moment when she never followed up on an invite to “make soup” with Oprah.

“What if we ask Rihanna and Oprah for a redo?” she asked the actress, who responded positively.

“We’ll just be like ‘hey, ladies. The awkward girls are here,'” Bush laughed.

“The Drew Barrymore Show” airs weekdays at 3 p.m. ET/PT on Global.