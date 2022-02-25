As Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered Russian forces to invade Ukraine, AnnaLynne McCord shared a bizarre poem titled “Dear President Vladimir Putin”.

The “90210” actress faced backlash for the poem, which she seems to suggest Putin would be a more loving person if she would have been his mother.

“If I was a mother, you would have been so loved, held in the arms of joyous light. Never would this story’s plight, the world unfurled before our eyes, a pure demise of nation sitting peaceful under the night sky,” McCord says. The full version of her poem wasn’t posted on social media and the Vimeo link has since been deleted.

McCord later explained to BuzzFeed why she wrote and presented the poem.

“I know how I could easily have moved in the direction of becoming a dictator myself,” she said. “If certain circumstances of my life were different, were I a little less bent toward healing and more toward vindication, I could have been a darkly powerful person.”

McCord said she woke up “in anguish” over “the children of the war”, causing her to want to share the poem.

Adding she feels for “children who grow into adults and become people who do historically horrifying things.”

McCord previously shared her thought on what she would do if she was president during the time George Floyd was killed.