Chelsea Handler is living it up for her 47th birthday.
The comedian shared her wild celebration on Instagram with a video on Feb. 25.
She captioned the post: “47 💙 Doing all the things I love with the man I love.”
In the video, Handler skies down a slope of fluffy snow wearing only her underwear, a ski helmet, and American flag stickers over her breasts. She smokes a joint of marijuana in one hand while drinking a beverage in the other.
The star smiles widely as she heads down the hill, with her boyfriend Jo Koy following behind in a snowmobile, equally shirtless.
The two were friends for 20 years and even worked together on the “Chelsea Lately” show before things took a romantic turn.
Famous friends commented on Handler’s post with Sophia Bush commenting, “Happy birthday sister! ♥️🎉” and “Bachelor” alumni Jillian Harris writing, “This is exactly what I needed today. Good for you Chelsea absolutely love this 🔥🔥🔥.”