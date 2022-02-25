One of Mark Wahlberg’s finest movies is “The Departed”, the Martin Scorsese-directed crime thriller in which he was part of an A-list cast that included Jack Nicholson, Leonardo DiCaprio and Matt Damon.

During an interview with Barstool Sports’ “KFC Radio” per Entertainment Weekly, Wahlberg revealed he and the film’s screenwriter attempted to pitch the studio on a sequel — but were rebuffed.

According to Wahlberg, currently promoting his new movie “Uncharted”, he and writer William “Bill” Monahan met with Warner Bros. executives to discuss an idea for a follow-up to the 2006 film, which won four Oscars (including Best Picture).

“Let’s just say the pitch didn’t go very well,” the Wahlberg admitted.

“[Monahan] didn’t really have anything fleshed out, but he’s the kind of guy you just trust to go and write something,” he explained.

“And so when we were working on the script for ‘Cocaine Cowboys’ and ‘American Desperado’, [I] said, ‘Bill, just go write.’ They like to have things well thought out and planned.”

Wahlberg had hoped to entice such stars as Robert De Niro and Brad Pitt.

“It’d be a pretty good one,” he said of the never-to-be-made sequel.