On Friday’s edition of “The Kelly Clarkson Show”, she delivered her latest Kelly-oke cover performing the 1983 hit “99 Red Balloons” by German singer Nena.

The song and its lyrics seem especially poignant in light of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, given that the original song — which was recorded in English from the original German song, “99 Luftbalons” — was released in the waning years of the Cold War.

Meanwhile, some of the song’s lyrics seem more relevant than ever, particularly when Clarkson sings, “The war machine springs to life/ Opens up one eager eye/ Focusing it on the sky/ When 99 red balloons go by.”

While the song went on to become a massive hit in North America, Nena admitted she prefers the German-language original.

“I don’t want to say I never liked it,” she said in a 2016 interview with Billboard.

“But I never felt it,” she added. “I would never have done a translation since I love the song in German, but we got someone to translate it. Although, Americans always say they prefer the German version.”