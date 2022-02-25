Ashton Kutcher is showing support for wife Mila Kunis’ home country of Ukraine.

Kutcher’s message was simple.

“I stand with Ukraine,” he tweeted on Thursday.

I stand with Ukraine — ashton kutcher (@aplusk) February 25, 2022

Kunis was born and raised in Chernivtsi, Ukraine, then part of the Soviet Union. It is now part of modern day Russia. Kunis moved to the United States at 7-years-old with her family.

A growing list of celebs have shown their support for Ukraine including Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, NHL player Alex Ovechkin and Miley Cyrus, after Russia started to invade on Wednesday night.

On Thursday, Angelina Jolie wrote, “Like many of you, I’m praying for the people in Ukraine. My focus along with my @refugees colleagues is that everything possible is done to ensure the protection and basic human rights of those displaced, and refugees in the region.