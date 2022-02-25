Click to share this via email

Adam Levine is making a statement with his new mustache.

Generally rocking a five o’clock shadow, the Maroon 5 singer has gone for more of a retro look.

Levine shared a snap of himself and wife Behati Prinsloo on Friday. In the black and white photo, Levine sported facial hair straight out of the ’70s.

“Let’s Ride…” he captioned the photo.

Levine and Prinsloo have been at the Food Network’s South Beach Wine and Food Festival in Miami where they are promoting their Calirosa drinks.

The “Animals” musician was seen out and about in a Calirosa hat.

Adam Levine takes a walk in Miami. Photo: Mega

This isn’t the first time Levine has given a mustache a try. Back in 2016, he shared another photo of his facial hair, simply writing, “Creep.”