Award season is looking brighter.

With Harvey Weinstein, who has been convicted of multiple accounts of sexual assault and rape, far away from the Hollywood celebrations, Jessica Chastain is looking towards the fun side of awards.

While Chastain didn’t name Weinstein in her conversation with Variety‘s “Awards Circuit” podcast, she did allude to the disgraced executive producer.



“Listen, he-who-shall-not-be-named really changed awards season,” Chastain said. “I don’t see it nowadays like I saw it when I first came onto the scene. If a film had a lot of attention, there’d be all these negative articles about it, all of a sudden. I believe he-who-shall-not-be-named is the instigator of that kind of campaigning.”

She added, “Thank goodness our industry is moving to a more healthy environment, and we’re now more celebratory of everyone. We’re not trying to knock someone down because they’re competition. We have now moved to a much happier place.”

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Weinstein is rumoured to have tried to stop award nominations when Chastain starred in “Zero Dark Thirty” after director Kathryn Bigelow wouldn’t let Weinstein produce the film.

Chastain did end up getting nominated for Best Actress at the Oscars, along with Best Director for Bigelow and Best Picture, but the film only won for Best Sound Editing.

Weinstein is currently sentenced to 23 years in New York State prison.