Maksim Chmerkovskiy says he’s safe but the situation in the Ukraine is “pretty dire.”

The Ukrainian-born dancer, posted videos on his Instagram page on Friday, Feb. 25 from a location in the city of Kyiv, where he is taking shelter while the Russian invasion of Ukraine continues.

Chmerkovskiy said he wasn’t currently thinking of making any attempts to leave the country.

“I’m gonna do my best to make sure I’m as safe as possible. But I am not moving towards the border currently. I’ve heard it’s not safe,” he said.

The dance champion, choreographer, and instructor is widely known as one of the professional dancers on the series “Dancing with the Stars”.