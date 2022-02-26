Milla Jovovich was born in the Ukrainian capitol of Kyiv, and she’s taken to social media to express her heartbreak over what’s going on in the nation of her birth.

“I am heartbroken and dumbstruck trying to process the events of this week in my birthplace of Ukraine,” the “Resident Evil” star wrote in an Instagram post she shared on Friday.

READ MORE: Sean Penn: ‘The Soul Of America Is Lost’ If Ukrainians Left To Fight Russia On Their Own

“My country and people being bombed. Friends and family in hiding. My blood and my roots come from both Russia and Ukraine. I am torn in two as I watch the horror unfolding, the country being destroyed, families being displaced, their whole life lying in charred fragments around them,” she continued.

“I remember the war in my father’s homeland of former Yugoslavia and the stories my family tells of the trauma and terror they experienced. War. Always war. Leaders who cannot bring peace. The never ending juggernaut of imperialism. And always, the people pay in bloodshed and tears,” Jovovich concluded.