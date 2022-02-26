Piers Morgan will be targeting the woke in his new talk show.

As Deadline reports, Morgan spoke to the media during a trip to Australia, sharing his vision for the new TV talk show he’ll be hosting for Rupert Murdoch’s News Corp (which owns, among other properties, America’s Fox News).

“I’ll be calling out extremists from all sides, not just in Australia but anywhere — and especially those who think cancel culture’s a great idea and want to compel us all to lead their own dreary joyless lifestyles,” said Morgan of his new show, which will air on Sky News Australia.

Morgan — who famously quit “Good Morning Britain” last year when he stormed off the set after being hit with backlash to comments about Meghan Markle that outraged many viewers — vowed that his new show would “cancel cancel culture,” and promised to “take those ultra woke lunatics head on.”

When the initial deal was announced — reportedly paying Morgan $67 million — he declared that his new show would be “a fearless forum for lively debate and agenda-setting interviews, and a place that celebrates the right for everyone to have an opinion.”