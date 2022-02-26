In a sneak peek at Sunday’s season premiere of “American Idol”, Alabama singer Tyler Allen delivered an emotional audition that brought tears to the eyes of judge Katy Perry.

It’s not just the performance itself that brought on tears, but the tragic story behind the song he sang, telling the judges he used to sing it as a lullaby to his young nephew, who had died.

“The song that I’m going to sing today is the song I used to sing to him all the time when I would rock him to sleep,” Allen told the judges, with Perry reacting with sorrow.

“It’s been hard for my family to get through, but singing is my way of healing. So when I got the chance to come, I said what better way to honour him than to sing the song by Whitney Houston,” he shared.

With that, he launched into a performance of Houston’s “Love Eternal” that left all three judges affected — and Perry openly weeping.

“Katy is an absolute wreck,” said judge Luke Bryan after Allen completed his performance.

The season 20 premiere of “American Idol” premieres on Sunday, Feb. 26.