Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have issued a joint statement supporting the people of Ukraine and the country’s president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, as Russian forces continue to attack the sovereign nation.

While the royals typically don’t make political statements, the future British monarchs made an exception in this case.

In a message posted to the royal couple’s social media channels, Prince William and wife Kate MIddleton recall meeting President Zelenskyy and the First Lady in 2020, “to learn of their hope and optimism for Ukraine’s future.”

Their statement continued, “Today we stand with the President and all Ukraine’s people as they bravely fight for that future.”

In October 2020 we had the privilege to meet President Zelenskyy and the First Lady to learn of their hope and optimism for Ukraine’s future. Today we stand with the President and all of Ukraine’s people as they bravely fight for that future 🇺🇦 W & C — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) February 26, 2022

As they noted, the royals welcomed Zelenskyy and wife Olena to a socially distanced meeting in Buckingham Palace in October of 2020.

During his visit to Britain, Zelenskyy also reportedly met with British PM Boris Johnson and Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab.