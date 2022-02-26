Click to share this via email

Back in 2020, Dylan O’Brien shared a video on social media in which he delivered a devastatingly accurate impersonal of Andrew Garfield portraying Eduardo Saverin in “The Social Network”.

During a recent interview with BBC Radio 1, Garfield was confronted with the impersonation, and asked whether he thinks he was “outgunned and outshot by Dylan.”

Garfield offered a gracious response, insisting that O’Brien’s performance was “just as good, if not better” than his own.

“And handsomer,” Garfield added.

“I love him,” Garfield said of O’Brien. “I think he’s so talented and I thought that was very very cool.”