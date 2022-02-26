Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are once again proving their generosity in times of crisis.

In Saturday, Reynolds took to Twitter to reveal that he and his wife will be matching up to a million dollars in donations to the United Nations Refugee Agency in support of Ukrainians forced to flee their war-torn homeland.

“In 48 hours, countless Ukrainians were forced to flee their homes to neighboring countries,” the Vancouver-born “Deadpool” star wrote.

“They need protection,” he continued. “When you donate, we’ll match it up to $1,000,000, creating double the support.”

This is the latest example of Reynolds and Lively living up to that old expression about putting one’s money where one’s mouth is.

Their latest donation follows such previous philanthropic efforts as: two separate $1 million donations to food banks during the pandemic; $200K to the NAACP, $200K to support an initiative for Indigenous women, and $500K to support Canada’s Indigenous youth; $500K to support homeless and trafficked youth in Canada; $2 million to help immigrant children separated from their families due to the draconian family separation policy during the Trump administration; and donations to relief efforts in Haiti and in Reynolds’ native British Columbia after last year’s devastating floods.