There was much controversy ahead of the 2017 release of Disney’s live-action “Beauty and the Beast” when director Bill Condon teased an “exclusively gay moment” involving one of the film’s characters.

While that revelation was met with outrage by the kind of people who are always outraged by that kind of thing, it all proved to be vastly overblown when the “gay moment” turned out to be a brief glimpse at LeFou (played by Josh Gad) dancing with a male character.

In a new interview with The Indeendent, Gad is now sharing his belief that Disney should have pushed it much further than they did.

“We didn’t go far enough to warrant accolades,” Gad said.

“We didn’t go far enough to say, ‘Look how brave we are.’ My regret in what happened is that it became ‘Disney’s first explicitly gay moment’ and it was never intended to be that. It was never intended to be a moment that we should laud ourselves for, because frankly, I don’t think we did justice to what a real gay character in a Disney film should be,” he continued.

“If we’re going to pat ourselves on the back, then damn it we should have gone further with that,” Gad added. “Everybody deserves an opportunity to see themselves on screen, and I don’t think we’ve done enough — and I certainly haven’t done enough to do that.”