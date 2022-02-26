Kirsten Dunst revealed that she would gladly reprise her role of Mary Jane Watson in the world of “Spider-Man”.

Although the 39-year-old actress has yet to be approached, she told Deadline that she would definitely consider returning to the superhero genre.

“There’s still time. I mean, listen, no one’s asked me about anything but I do think that…I mean, this multi-universe just keeps going on and on. I wouldn’t…I feel like that could happen,” Dunst said during her recent interview with the online publication.

The Oscar nominee previously expressed interest in her character’s return, potentially as an older version of Spider-Man’s love interest.

“I wish they’d put me in another one. Like, old-girl Mary Jane – why not?” she told Entertainment Weekly. “I would do [another superhero movie]. Everybody else is!”

In November, Dunst also spoke about her character’s “fun” return, while sharing that she would “never say no to something like that.”

Dunst starred as Mary Jane Watson opposite of Tobey Maguire’s Peter Parker in Sam Raimi’s “Spider-Man” trilogy from 2002 to 2007.