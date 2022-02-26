Uma Thurman may have “nailed” her role as Arianna Huffington, Uber’s “first woman to sit on the board,” but she certainly doesn’t feel that way.

The actress stars as Huffington in “Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber”, which tells the “fantastic story” of the ride-sharing company.

While appearing on “The Tonight Show”, Thurman spoke about the “intimidating” Greek accent she had to “practice a lot” to bring her character’s voice to life.

“I worked on it really hard. But, as you know, great comedians have nailed it and impersonated her better than I ever will, and I knew that too,” the actress told Jimmy Fallon. “I was trying to make sure I wasn’t making a parody of it.”

Thurman put her “whole heart” into the project which involved meeting the “brilliant woman [Huffington]” in real life.

“I have met her a bunch of times,” Thurman said, but, “I don’t know her well. I like her and I try to play her as best I could.”

“She’s a person with a lot of heart and a lot of soul and an incredible mind,” she added. “Just like doing the research and listening to her, she has a stronger working vocabulary than I do and I expect more from myself. I had to look stuff up.”

Uma Thurman and Jimmy Fallon on “The Tonight Show”- Photo: Theo Wargo/NBC

Ahead of the series’ Feb. 27 premiere on Showtime, the Golden Globe award-winning actress explained how she studied Huffington.

“I looked at all the TED talks. I listened to a lot of her, kind of, talking spontaneously. And I was very intrigued that, actually, she simplifies her ideas when she has a planned speech. When she’s speaking off the cuff, it’s even more complex, the sort of imagery and ideas,” Thurman shared. “Just a really brilliant, brilliant person.”

After learning about Uber’s story, Thurman admitted that she was “terribly surprised” about the company, adding, “You wouldn’t almost believe it was true.”

“Super Pumped” reveals the “painful treatment of women” at Uber which led Thurman to re-evaluate the transportation services she uses.

“I do Uber. But when I finished the book [Super Pumped], I did download Curb [an American transportation app that connects people to taxi drivers],” Thurman revealed. “Just because it has a label doesn’t mean it’s clean.”

During her late night TV appearance, the actress also told Fallon about the “scary” experience she had while filming Apple TV’s recently released series “Suspicion” and talked about her daughter, Maya Hawke’s, acting on “Stranger Things”.

