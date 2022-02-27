The 53rd NAACP Image Awards has officially been kicked off!

As usual, this year’s ceremony honoring people of color across television, music, literature and film is preceded by a week-long celebration, with five nights of virtual awards leading up to Saturday’s live telecast.

Hosted by returning emcee and seven-time NAACP Image Awards winner Anthony Anderson, the ceremony will include Issa Rae, Kerry Washington, LL Cool J, Morgan Freeman, Questlove, Tiffany Haddish, Zendaya and more presenting awards, while Samuel L. Jackson accepts the NAACP Chairman’s Award and Nikole Hannah-Jones, the Pulitzer Prize-winning creator of the 1619 Project, receives the Social Justice Impact Award.

The preceding non-televised nights will be hosted by actor and comedian Affion Crockett, with awards presented by Cory Hardrict, Demetrius Shipp Jr., Khleo Thomas, Lori Harvey, Wendy Raquel Robinson and more. Will Smith, Tabitha Brown, journalist Jemele Hill, civil rights activist Stacey Abrams and the legendary Cicely Tyson were among the first round of winners presented on Monday, Feb, 21.

See the complete list of winners for the 53rd NAACP Image Awards in bold, below, updated throughout the week:

Special Awards

YOUTH ACTIVIST OF THE YEAR

Channing Hill

ACTIVIST OF THE YEAR

Scot X. Esdaile

ROY WILKINS CIVIL RIGHTS AWARD

The Mexican American Legislative Caucus, Texas House Democratic Caucus, and Texas Legislative Black Caucus

NAACP HUMANITARIAN OF THE YEAR

Darnella Frazier

SOCIAL JUSTICE IMPACT

Nikole Hannah-Jones

CHAIRMAN’S AWARD

Samuel L. Jackson

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR

Jennifer Hudson
Lil Nas X
Megan Thee Stallion
Regina King
Tiffany Haddish

Motion Picture

OUTSTANDING MOTION PICTURE

Judas and the Black Messiah
King Richard
Respect
The Harder They Fall
The United States vs. Billie Holiday

Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture

Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth 
Jonathan Majors, The Harder They Fall 
LaKeith Stanfield, Judas and the Black Messiah 
Mahershala Ali, Swan Song 
Will Smith, King Richard 

Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture

Andra Day, The United States vs. Billie Holiday
Halle Berry, Bruised
Jennifer Hudson, Respect 
Tessa Thompson, Passing
Zendaya, Malcolm & Marie 

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture

Algee Smith, Judas and the Black Messiah 
Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah 
Delroy Lindo, The Harder They Fall 
Idris Elba, The Harder They Fall 
LaKeith Stanfield, The Harder They Fall 

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture

Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard
Audra McDonald, Respect )
Danielle Deadwyler, The Harder They Fall 
Dominique Fishback, Judas and the Black Messiah 
Regina King, The Harder They Fall 

Outstanding Independent Motion Picture

American Skin
Bruised
CODA
Test Pattern
The Killing of Kenneth Chamberlain

Outstanding International Motion Picture

Prisoners  
African America
Eyimofe (This is My Desire)
Flee
The Gravedigger’s Wife

Outstanding Breakthrough Performance in a Motion Picture

Ariana DeBose, West Side Story
Danny Boyd, Jr., Bruised  
Jalon Christian, A Journal For Jordan
Lonnie Chavis, The Water Man 
Sheila Atim, Bruised

Outstanding Ensemble Cast in a Motion Picture

Coming 2 America
Judas and the Black Messiah
King Richard
Respect
The Harder They Fall  

Outstanding Animated Motion Picture

Encanto
Luca
Raya and the Last Dragon
Sing 2
Vivo

Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance – Motion Picture

Andre Braugher, Spirit Untamed
Awkwafina, Raya and the Last Dragon
Brian Tyree Henry, Vivo
Eric André, Sing 2
Letitia Wright, Sing 2  — Winner

Outstanding Short-Form (Live Action)

Aurinko in Adagio
Blackout
The Ice Cream Stop
These Final Hours
When The Sun Sets (Lakutshon’ Ilanga)  — Winner

Outstanding Short-Form (Animated)

Blush
Robin Robin
She Dreams at Sunrise
Twenty Something
Us Again  

Outstanding Breakthrough Creative (Motion Picture)

Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson, Summer Of Soul (…Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised)
Jamila Wignot, Ailey
Jeymes Samuel, The Harder They Fall  — Winner 
Liesl Tommy, Respect
Rebecca Hall, Passing

TELEVISION + STREAMING CATEGORIES

Outstanding Comedy Series

black-ish
Harlem
Insecure 
Run the World
The Upshaws

Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson, black-ish
Cedric the Entertainer, The Neighborhood
Don Cheadle, Black Monday
Elisha ‘EJ’ Williams, The Wonder Years
Jay Ellis, Insecure

Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series

Issa Rae, Insecure
Loretta Devine, Family Reunion
Regina Hall, Black Monday
Tracee Ellis Ross, black-ish
Yvonne Orji, Insecure

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Andre Braugher – Brooklyn Nine-Nine (NBC)
Deon Cole, black-ish
Kenan Thompson – Saturday Night Live (NBC)
Kendrick Sampson, Insecure
Laurence Fishburne, black-ish

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Amanda Seales, Insecure
Jenifer Lewis, black-ish
Marsai Martin, black-ish
Natasha Rothwell, Insecure
Wanda Sykes, The Upshaws

Outstanding Drama Series

9-1-1
All American
Godfather of Harlem
Pose
Queen Sugar 

Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series

Billy Porter, Pose
Damson Idris, Snowfall
Forest Whitaker, Godfather of Harlem
Kofi Siriboe, Queen Sugar 
Sterling K. Brown, This is Us

Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series

Angela Bassett, 9-1-1 
Dawn-Lyen Gardner, Queen Sugar 
Octavia Spencer, Truth Be Told
Queen Latifah, The Equalizer
Rutina Wesley, Queen Sugar 

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Alex R. Hibbert, The Chi
Cliff “Method Man” Smith, Power Book II: Ghost 
Daniel Ezra, All American
Giancarlo Esposito, Godfather of Harlem 
Joe Morton, Our Kind of People

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Alfre Woodard, SEE
Bianca Lawson, Queen Sugar
Chandra Wilson, Grey’s Anatomy
Mary J. Blige, Power Book II: Ghost 
Susan Kelechi Watson, This is Us

Outstanding Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special

Colin in Black & White
Genius: Aretha
Love Life
Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia
The Underground Railroad

Outstanding Actor in a Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special

Anthony Mackie, Solos
Jaden Michael, Colin in Black & White
Kevin Hart, True Story
Wesley Snipes, True Story
William Jackson Harper, Love Life

Outstanding Actress in a Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special

Betty Gabriel, Clickbait
Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha
Danielle Brooks, Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia
Jodie Turner-Smith, Anne Boleyn
Taraji P. Henson, Annie Live!

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special

Courtney B. Vance, Genius: Aretha
Keith David, Black As Night
Tituss Burgess, Annie Live!
Will Catlett, True Story
William Jackson Harper, The Underground Railroad

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special

Anika Noni Rose, Maid
Natasha Rothwell, The White Lotus
Pauletta Washington, Genius: Aretha
Regina Hall, Nine Perfect Strangers 
Sheila Atim, The Underground Railroad 

Outstanding News/Information (Series or Special)

Blood on Black Wall Street: The Legacy of the Tulsa Massacre
NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt
Soul of A Nation
The ReidOut   
Unsung

Outstanding Talk Series

Desus & Mero
Hart to Heart
Red Table Talk  
Tamron Hall
The Real 

Outstanding Reality Program, Reality Competition or Game Show (Series)

Celebrity Family Feud
Iyanla: Fix My Life
Sweet Life: Los Angeles
The Voice
Wild ‘n Out   

Outstanding Variety Show (Series or Special)

A Black Lady Sketch Show
BET Awards 2021
Dave Chappelle: The Closer
Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah  

Outstanding Children’s Program

Ada Twist, Scientist
Family Reunion 
Karma’s World
Raven’s Home
Waffles + Mochi

Outstanding Performance by a Youth (Series, Special, Television Movie or Limited-Series)

Alayah “Lay Lay” High, That Girl Lay Lay
Celina Smith, Annie Live! 
Elisha ‘EJ’ Williams, The Wonder Years
Eris Baker, This Is Us
Miles Brown, black-ish 

Outstanding Host in a Talk or News/Information (Series or Special) – Individual or Ensemble

Joy Reid, The Reidout
Daniel “Desus Nice” Baker, Joel “The Kid Mero” Martinez, Desus & Mero
Garcelle Beauvais, Adrienne Houghton, Loni Love, Jeannie Mai Jenkins, The Real
Jada Pinkett Smith, Adrienne Banfield-Norris, Willow Smith, Red Table Talk  
LeBron James, The Shop: Uninterrupted

Outstanding Host in a Reality/Reality Competition, Game Show or Variety (Series or Special) – Individual or Ensemble

Alfonso Ribeiro, America’s Funniest Home Videos
Amber Ruffin, The Amber Ruffin Show
Cedric The Entertainer, 73rd Annual Primetime Emmy Awards
Iyanla Vanzant, Iyanla: Fix My Life
Trevor Noah, The Daily Show with Trevor Noah  

Outstanding Guest Performance

Alani “La La” Anthony, The Chi
Christina Elmore, Insecure
Daniel Kaluuya, Saturday Night Live
Erika Alexander, Run the World
Maya Rudolph, Saturday Night Live  

Outstanding Animated Series

Big Mouth
Peanut Headz: Black History Toonz
Super Sema
We The People  
Yasuke 

Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance (Television)

Angela Bassett, Malika: The Lion Queen
Billy Porter, Fairfax
Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Karma’s World
Cree Summer, Rugrats  
Keke Palmer, Big Mouth

Outstanding Short-Form Series – Comedy or Drama

Between the Scenes – The Daily Show  
Dark Humor
Della Mae
The Disney Launchpad: Shorts Incubator
Two Sides: Unfaithful

Outstanding Short-Form Series or Special – Reality/Nonfiction

Life By The Horns
Memory Builds The Monument
Widen the Screen: 8:46 Films
Through Our Eyes: Shelter
Lynching Postcards: Token of a Great Day  

Outstanding Breakthrough Creative (Television)

Angel Kristi Williams, Colin in Black & White
Cierra Glaude, Queen Sugar
Deborah Riley Draper, The Legacy of Black Wall Street
Halcyon Person, Karma’s World
Quyen Tran, Maid

RECORDING CATEGORIES

Outstanding New Artist

Cynthia Erivo
Jimmie Allen
Saweetie 
Tems
Zoe Wees

Outstanding Male Artist

Anthony Hamilton 
Drake
Givēon
J. Cole
Lil Nas X

Outstanding Female Artist

H.E.R
Ari Lennox
Beyoncé
Chlöe
Jazmine Sullivan 

Outstanding Gospel/Christian Album 

Anthems & Glory – Todd Dulaney
Believe For It  CeCe Winans
Jonny x Mali: Live in L.A.  Jonathan McReynolds and Mali Music
Overcomer – Tamela Mann  
Power – Jason McGee & The Choir

Outstanding International Song

“Essence” – Wizkid feat. Tems and Justin Bieber  
“Peru” – Fireboy DML
“Somebody’s Son” – Tiwa Savage feat. Brandy
“Touch It” – KiDi
“Understand” – Omah Lay

Outstanding Music Video/Visual Album

“Best Friend” – Saweetie feat. Doja Cat
“Essence” – Wizkid feat. Tems  
“Fye Fye” – Tobe Nwigwe feat. Fat Nwigwe
“Have Mercy” – Chlöe
“Leave The Door Open” – Silk Sonic

Outstanding Album

An Evening with Silk Sonic – Silk Sonic
Back of My Mind – H.E.R.
Certified Lover Boy – Drake
Heaux Tales – Jazmine Sullivan 
When It’s All Said and Done… Take Time – Givēon

Outstanding Soundtrack/Compilation Album

Coming 2 America (Amazon Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) – Eddie Murphy, Craig Brewer, Kevin Misher,  Randy Spendlove, Jeff Harleston, Brittney Ramsdell
Judas and the Black Messiah (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) – Mark Isham and Craig Harris
Respect (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) – Jason Michael Webb and Stephen Bray
The Harder They Fall (The Motion Picture Soundtrack) – JAY-Z and Jeymes Samuel  
The United States vs. Billie Holiday (Music from the Motion Picture) – Salaam Remi, Andra Day, Raphael Saadiq, Warren “E” Felder, Downtown Trevor Brown

Outstanding Gospel/Christian Song 

“Believe For It” – CeCe Winans
“Help Me” – Tamela Mann feat. The Fellas  
“Hold Us Together (Hope Mix)” – H.E.R. and Tauren Wells
“Overcome 2021” – Kirk Franklin
“Time for Reparations” – Sounds of Blackness

Outstanding Jazz Album – Instrumental

Forever…Jaz – Jazmin Ghent
Love Languages – Nathan Mitchell
Somewhere Different – Brandee Younger
Sounds from the Ancestors – Kenny Garrett  
The Magic of Now – Orrin Evans

Outstanding Jazz Album – Vocal

Dear Love – Jazzmeia Horn and Her Noble Force
Generations – The Baylor Project  
Ledisi Sings Nina – Ledisi
Let There Be Love – Freda Payne
SALSWING! – Rubén Blades y Roberto Delgado & Orquesta

Outstanding Soul/R&B Song

“Damage” – H.E.R.
“Be Alive” – Beyoncé
“Have Mercy” – Chlöe
“Leave The Door Open” – Silk Sonic
“Pick Up Your Feelings” – Jazmine Sullivan  

Outstanding Hip Hop/Rap Song 

“Best Friend” – Saweetie feat. Doja Cat
“Fye Fye” – Tobe Nwigwe feat. Fat Nwigwe 
“Industry Baby” – Lil Nas X feat. Jack Harlow
“My Life” – J. Cole feat. 21 Savage and Morray
“Way 2 Sexy” – Drake

Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration (Traditional) 

Anthony Hamilton feat. Jennifer Hudson – “Superstar”
Chlöe x Halle – “Georgia On My Mind”
Silk Sonic – “Leave the Door Open”  
Jazmine Sullivan feat. H.E.R. – “Girl Like Me”
Leela James feat. Anthony Hamilton – “Complicated (Remix)”

Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration (Contemporary) 

Chris Brown feat. Young Thug, Future, Lil Durk and Latto – “Go Crazy (Remix)”
Doja Cat feat. SZA – “Kiss Me More”
Tobe Nwigwe feat. Fat Nwigwe – “Fye Fye”  
Drake feat. Future & Young Thug – “Way 2 Sexy”
H.E.R. feat. Chris Brown – “Come Through”

DOCUMENTARY CATEGORIES

Outstanding Documentary (Film)

Attica
Barbara Lee: Speaking Truth to Power
My Name Is Pauli Murray
Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)
Tina 

Outstanding Documentary (Television)

1971: The Year That Music Changed Everything
American Masters: How It Feels to Be Free
Blood Brothers: Malcolm X & Muhammad Ali
High on the Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed America   
Insecure Documentary

WRITING CATEGORIES

Outstanding Writing in a Comedy Series

Ashley Nicole Black – Ted Lasso – “Do the Right-est Thing”
Issa Rae – Insecure -“Everything’s Gonna Be, Okay?!”  
Leann Bowen – Ted Lasso – “Lavender”
Maya Erskine – Pen15 – “Blue in Green”
Temi Wilkey – Sex Education – “Episode #3.6”

Outstanding Writing in a Drama Series

Aurin Squire – Evil – “C Is For Cop”
Davita Scarlett – The Good Fight – “And the Firm Had Two Partners…”  
Malcolm Spellman – The Falcon and the Winter Soldier – “New World Order”
Nkechi Okoro Carroll – All American – “Homecoming”
Steven Canals, Janet Mock, Our Lady J, Brad Falchuk, Ryan Murphy – Pose – “Series Finale”

Outstanding Writing in a Television Movie or Special

Abdul Williams – Salt-N-Pepa  
Mario Miscione, Marcella Ochoa – Madres
Monique N. Matthew – A Holiday In Harlem
Sameer Gardezi – Hot Mess Holiday
Sherman Payne – Black As Night

Outstanding Writing in a Motion Picture 

Janicza Bravo, Jeremy O. Harris – Zola
Jeymes Samuel, Boaz Yakin – The Harder They Fall
Shaka King, Will Berson, Kenny Lucas, Keith Lucas – Judas and the Black Messiah   
Virgil Williams – A Journal for Jordan
Win Rosenfeld, Nia DaCosta, Jordan Peele – Candyman

DIRECTING CATEGORIES

Outstanding Directing in a Comedy Series

Bashir Salahuddin, Diallo Riddle – South Side – “Tornado”  
Melina Matsoukas – Insecure – “Reunited, Okay?!”
Neema Barnette – Harlem – “Once Upon A Time in Harlem”
Prentice Penny – Insecure – “Everything’s Gonna Be, Okay?!”
Tiffany Johnson – Black Monday – “Eight!”

Outstanding Directing in a Drama Series

Anthony Hemingway – Genius: Aretha “Respect”
Barry Jenkins – The Underground Railroad – “Indiana Winter”   
Carl Seaton – Snowfall – “Fight or Flight”
Carl Seaton – Godfather of Harlem – “The Bonanno Split”
Hanelle Culpepper – True Story – “Like Cain Did Abel”

Outstanding Directing in a Television Movie or Special

Jaffar Mahmood – Hot Mess Holiday
Kenny Leon – Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia  
Mario Van Peebles – Salt-N-Pepa 
Maritte Lee Go – Black As Night 
Veronica Rodriguez – Let’s Get Merried 

Outstanding Directing in a Motion Picture

Denzel Washington – A Journal for Jordan
Jeymes Samuel – The Harder They Fall 
Lin-Manuel Miranda – tick tick…BOOM! 
Reinaldo Marcus Green – King Richard 
Shaka King – Judas and the Black Messiah  
 
Outstanding Directing in a Documentary (Television or Motion Picture)

Andre Gaines – The One and Only Dick Gregory
Dawn Porter – Rise Again: Tulsa and the Red Summer 
Sam Pollard – MLK/FBI
Samantha Knowles, Yoruba Richen, Geeta Gandbhir, Nadia Hallgren – Black and Missing   
Spike Lee – NYC Epicenters 9/11➔2021½ 

LITERARY CATEGORIES

Outstanding Literary Work – Fiction

Harlem Shuffle – Colson Whitehead
Libertie – Kaitlyn Greenidge
Long Division – Kiese Laymon  
The Man Who Lived Underground – Richard Wright
The Perishing – Natashia Deón

Outstanding Literary Work – Nonfiction

Dance Theatre of Harlem – Judy Tyrus, Paul Novosel
Just As I Am – Cicely Tyson
My Remarkable Journey – Katherine Johnson
Renegades: Born in the USA – Barack Obama, Bruce Springsteen
The 1619 Project: A New Origin Story – Nikole Hannah-Jones 

Outstanding Literary Work – Debut Author

Just As I Am – Cicely Tyson 
My Remarkable Journey – Katherine Johnson
Other Black Girl: A Novel – Zakiya Dalila Harris
The Love Songs of W.E.B. Du Bois – Honorée Fanonne Jeffers
Wake: The Hidden History of Women-Led Slave Revolts – Rebecca Hal

Outstanding Literary Work – Biography/Autobiography

Just As I Am – Cicely Tyson
Unbound: My Story of Liberation and the Birth of the Me Too Movement – Tarana Burke
Unprotected: A Memoir – Billy Porter
Until I Am Free – Keisha Blain
Will – Will Smith 

Outstanding Literary Work – Instructional

Diversity Is Not Enough: A Roadmap to Recruit, Develop and Promote Black Leaders in America  – Keith Wyche
Feeding the Soul (Because It’s My Business) – Tabitha Brown 
Permission to Dream – Chris Gardner
Teaching Black History to White People – Leonard N. Moore
The Conversation: How Seeking and Speaking the Truth About Racism Can Radically Transform Individuals and Organizations – Robert Livingston

Outstanding Literary Work – Poetry

Perfect Black – Crystal Wilkinson 
Playlist for the Apocalypse – Rita Dove
Such Color: New and Selected Poems – Tracy K. Smith
The Wild Fox of Yemen – Threa Almontaser
What Water Knows: Poems – Jacqueline Jones LaMon

Outstanding Literary Work – Children

Black Ballerinas: My Journey to Our Legacy – Misty Copeland
Change Sings – Amanda Gorman, Loren Long
Stacey’s Extraordinary Words – Stacey Abrams, Kitt Thomas 
Time for Bed, Old House – Janet Costa Bates, A.G. Ford
When Langston Dances – Kaija Langley, Keith Mallett

Outstanding Literary Work – Youth/Teens

Ace of Spades – Faridah Àbíké-Íyímídé  
Happily Ever Afters – Elise Bryant
The Cost of Knowing – Brittney Morris
When You Look Like Us – Pamela N. Harris
Wings of Ebony – J. Elle

PODCAST CATEGORIES

Outstanding News and Information Podcast

#SundayCivics
After the Uprising: The Death of Danyé Dion Jones
Blindspot: Tulsa Burning 
Into America
Un(re)solved

Outstanding Lifestyle/Self-Help Podcast

Checking In with Michelle Williams
The Homecoming Podcast with Dr. Thema
The SonRise Project Podcast
Two Funny Mamas: Sherri Shepherd & Kym Whitley 
Under Construction w/ Tamar Braxton

Outstanding Society and Culture Podcast

Beyond the Scenes – The Daily Show
Jemele Hill is Unbothered 
Professional Troublemaker
Questlove Supreme
Super Soul Podcast

Outstanding Arts and Entertainment Podcast

Club Shay Shay podcast with Shannon Sharpe
Jemele Hill is Unbothered 
Questlove Supreme
Reasonably Shady
The History of Sketch Comedy with Keegan-Michael Key

SOCIAL MEDIA PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR NOMINEES

@Euniquejg – Eunique Jones GIbson
@KevOnStage – Kevin Fredericks
@Laronhinesofficial – Laron Hines
@_Lyneezy – Lanae Vanee
@Terrellgrice –  Terrell Grice

