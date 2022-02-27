Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick are making their debut in “Plaza Suite” at New York’s Hudson Theatre.

The romantic play sees the husband and wife star as three different couples.

“Plaza Suite” was originally supposed to hit the stage in 2020, however, the show was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic, which shuttered Broadway.

Following the first performance on Friday, Feb. 25, Parker thanked the audience for their support and patience.

“So many of you have been waiting two years for theater to return,” she noted.

“You’ve stood by and have been patient and enthusiastic and optimistic and we simply wanted to thank you because by doing that you have supported our entire theater community, and that means all of the people you don’t see back here, and all of the people you’ve met in the front.”