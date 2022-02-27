Click to share this via email

Big Sean is responding to claims that a nude photo featuring his genitals has been leaked on social media.

The rapper started trending after the alleged lewd image went viral.

Big Sean responded by taking to The Shade Room‘s comment section.

“This is not me,” he wrote.

Meanwhile, a number of fans shared reactions on Twitter after seeing the photo in question.

i see why he’s called *big* sean pic.twitter.com/Wen8nUWAwV — deja’ ミ☆ #maddyhive4L (@dejadehaan) February 27, 2022

Me coming to twitter and seeing why #BigSean trending… pic.twitter.com/mtRTZTXpHa — Depressed Rat (@takenforrapoes) February 27, 2022