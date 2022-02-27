Big Sean is responding to claims that a nude photo featuring his genitals has been leaked on social media.

The rapper started trending after the alleged lewd image went viral.

READ MORE: Big Sean Claims Kanye West Owes Him Millions, Discusses Those G.O.O.D. Music Label Deal Comments

Big Sean responded by taking to The Shade Room‘s comment section. 

“This is not me,” he wrote. 

READ MORE: Big Sean And Jhené Aiko Are Mistaken For Sarah Michelle Gellar And Freddie Prinze Jr. On Jumbotron

Meanwhile, a number of fans shared reactions on Twitter after seeing the photo in question.

 

Click to View Gallery
Star Spotting