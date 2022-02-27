Samuel L. Jackson is sharing his thoughts on the Joe Rogan Spotify controversy.

In an interview with the Sunday Times, the actor blasted the podcaster’s use of the N-word.

“There is no context where a white person is ever allowed to say that word, never mind publicly on a podcast,” said the “Pulp Fiction” star.

“He is saying nobody understood the context when he said it,” he continued. “But he shouldn’t have said it. It’s not the context, dude — it’s that he was comfortable doing it. Say that you’re sorry because you want to keep your money, but you were having fun and you say you did it because it was entertaining.”

Jackson added, “It needs to be an element of what the story is about. A story is context — but just to elicit a laugh? That’s wrong.”

The 73-year-old also revealed that Leonardo DiCaprio had reservations about saying the N-word while the pair were filming “Django Unchained”.

“While we were rehearsing ‘Django Unchained’, Leo said, ‘I don’t know if I can say ‘n*****’ this many times,'” he recalled. “Me and Quentin said that you have to.”