Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Heidi Montag is discussing the benefits of eating raw animal organs.

The reality tv personality took to Instagram to share a video of herself eating a piece of uncooked liver.

“There are so many benefits to eating liver, animal organs, raw liver,” says “The Hills” star in the clip.

READ MORE: Spencer Pratt Slams ‘The Hills’ Producer For Making Heidi Montag Fake A Pregnancy Scare

“See, I already had a huge bite here,” Montag continues, while holding up the organ for fans to see.

The 35-year-old then takes a bite of the meat, adding, “You definitely get used to it.”

“#raw #carnivore #carnivorediet #healthy #health,” she wrote in the caption.