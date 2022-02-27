Heidi Montag is discussing the benefits of eating raw animal organs.
The reality tv personality took to Instagram to share a video of herself eating a piece of uncooked liver.
“There are so many benefits to eating liver, animal organs, raw liver,” says “The Hills” star in the clip.
“See, I already had a huge bite here,” Montag continues, while holding up the organ for fans to see.
The 35-year-old then takes a bite of the meat, adding, “You definitely get used to it.”
“#raw #carnivore #carnivorediet #healthy #health,” she wrote in the caption.