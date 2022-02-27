The biggest names in Hollywood are ready to celebrate their peers as the 2022 SAG Awards kick off.
Jared Leto, Salma Hayek, Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington are just a few of the stars ready to hit the red carpet.
Catch all the glamourous looks with Entertainment Weekly and People‘s pre-show including interviews with Daveed Diggs, Leslie Odom Jr. and Lin-Manuel Miranda.
EW‘s senior awards editor Gerrad Hall and People‘s Jeremy Parsons, Janine Rubenstein and Andrea Boehlke will host the red carpet celebrations.
READ MORE: 2022 SAG Awards Nominations: Surprises And Snubs
The livestream starts at 5:30 p.m. ET/2:30 p.m. PT on Feb. 27 in the video up top.
Cate Blanchett, Jennifer Hudson and “Succession” are all up for awards during the two hour show.
The 28th SAG Awards air on TNT and TBS at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT, followed by HBO Max on Monday.