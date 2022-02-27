Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

The biggest names in Hollywood are ready to celebrate their peers as the 2022 SAG Awards kick off.

Jared Leto, Salma Hayek, Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington are just a few of the stars ready to hit the red carpet.

Catch all the glamourous looks with Entertainment Weekly and People‘s pre-show including interviews with Daveed Diggs, Leslie Odom Jr. and Lin-Manuel Miranda.

EW‘s senior awards editor Gerrad Hall and People‘s Jeremy Parsons, Janine Rubenstein and Andrea Boehlke will host the red carpet celebrations.

READ MORE: 2022 SAG Awards Nominations: Surprises And Snubs

The livestream starts at 5:30 p.m. ET/2:30 p.m. PT on Feb. 27 in the video up top.

Cate Blanchett, Jennifer Hudson and “Succession” are all up for awards during the two hour show.

The 28th SAG Awards air on TNT and TBS at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT, followed by HBO Max on Monday.