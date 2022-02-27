After making history during the 2022 SAG Awards nominations, Netflix’s “Squid Game” continues to break through at the prestigious awards show.

The Korean TV show took home the award for Outstanding Action Performance as a Stunt Ensemble. The hit drama is also nominated for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series, Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series for Lee Jung-Jae and Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series for Jung Ho-Yeon.

Congratulations to the cast of #SquidGame for taking home the first Actor® of the night 👏 #sagawards pic.twitter.com/1B5DdwFeB7 — SAG Awards® (@SAGawards) February 27, 2022

UNMATCHED! Round of applause to the squid squad for winning outstanding performance by a stunt ensemble in a comedy or drama series at tonight’s SAG awards! pic.twitter.com/W2zjjDkidn — Squid Game (@squidgame) February 28, 2022

“Squid Game” already broke records as the first Korean TV series and first foreign-language show to be nominated for a Screen Actors Guild Awards.

“As the director of ‘Squid Game‘, today has to be the happiest moment. I am reminded of all the days spent on first meetings with the cast, the auditions, visiting theatres to see their performances, the script readings, rehearsals and the days on set,” show creator, Hwang Dong-hyuk, said in a statement.

“I want to truly thank not only the cast who have been nominated today but also all of the supporting and the near-300 background talent,” he continued. “‘Squid Game‘ would never have been what it became without the devotion and hard work of every single one of you. You deserve all the glory and credit.”

The show’s official Twitter account shared behind-the-scenes photos of the cast getting ready for the awards ceremony before they hit the red carpet in style.

“Squid Game” is steaming on Netflix and was recently renewed for a second season.