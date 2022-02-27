Warning: Potential spoilers for “The White Lotus” ahead.

Alexandra Daddario’s mom could not stomach being in the dark about the fate of Daddario’s character in “The White Lotus”.

Daddario portrays struggling journalist Rachel in the HBO satirical comedy-drama. The actress touched on her character’s survival odds while dropping by the People & Entertainment Weekly Red Carpet ahead of the 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards.

“How many people were texting you like, ‘Is it you, are you the one dead?'” correspondent Gerrad Hall asked. “Did [your] family know?”

“My mother in particular always worries,” Daddario said. “She was very scared [for my character] because she doesn’t want to watch me die… So she needed to know just for her own state of mind. She couldn’t watch the show unless she knew I survived.”

“The White Lotus” is nominated for two honours at this year’s SAG Awards: Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Miniseries or Television Movie, and Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Miniseries or Television Movie.