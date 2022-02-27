Eddie Vedder is “grateful” to be back on stage after recovering from what he calls a “pretty serious” bout of COVID-19.

Returning to his solo tour after postponing several dates due to a rise in infections, Vedder told a Los Angeles crowd about his illness.

“I just wanted to take a quick second to look at this, because it’s very rare,” Vedder told the crowd during a show at L.A.’s YouTube Theater. “It’s incredible. I got the COVID right before we were supposed to start practicing, probably five, six weeks ago, and literally saw my life flash in front of my eyes.”

Explaining it “felt pretty serious”, Vedder said “To get through that and then be back in a room like this, facing this many people facing this way, listening to us play music for you is really, truly, it’s been a gift and an honour. Thanks for listening. We’re so grateful.”

Fans captured Vedder’s remarks following a performance of “My Father’s Daughter” by his daughter Olivia.