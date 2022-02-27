Farrah Abraham is standing by her decision to support her daughter Sophia Abraham, 13, getting a septum piercing.

Abraham caught flack online for allowing her teen daughter to get her septum pierced. The “Teen Mom” alum stood by her decision in an interview with TMZ.

READ MORE: Farrah Abraham Says She Was ‘Suicidal’ After Recent Arrest

“Her generation of 13 is much different than my generation of 13. Sophia is the first in my family to get a septum piercing. Especially at 13,” Abraham said. “I would rather it be by a professional, sanitized and clean, than my teen dummy sneaking off and doing it herself and getting an infection.”

Abraham asserted that everything she did was legal. The reality star drew the line at tattoos but said she would support her daughter if Sophia opted to get more piercings.

READ MORE: Farrah Abraham Is Back In ‘Teen Mom: Family Reunion’ Sneak Peek

“I am blessed that even though I wasn’t for it, that a professional pierced her nose,” she said. “She did better than her COVID shot, I am shocked. To those who might feel it is inappropriate that my daughter got her nose professionally done, legally done. I’m all about being legal.

“We abided by the law. I am doing my best as a parent to make sure she is healthy and happy. I covered those basis. Congratulations to Sophia. I’m wishing her the best in her teen years and if she wants to get more piercings, more power to her.”