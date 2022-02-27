Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande are busy building their friendship.

The two were announced as the stars of the upcoming film adaptation of “Wicked” back in November. Erivo is set to play Elphaba and Grande will play Glinda.

During the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards red carpet Sunday night, Erivo said she is “very excited” about the project.

“Before I even went to do the audition I knew that music like the back of my hand. I was doing it at drama school and sneaking up to the piano room and just learning it all,” she told E!‘s Laverne Cox. “So I think it’s about learning the music, learning the story, finding our sort of way through it.”

Cynthia Erivo showcases her red claws while hitting the carpet in a fiery ensemble.

The SAG Award nominee noted that she’s spent a lot of time getting to know Grande, her costar.

“Ariana and I have been meeting and chatting and talking and building our own relationship because we know that it’s a sisterhood and we want to be ready and prepared to be there for one another,” Erivo said. “So it’s that, and [director] Jon [M. Chu] is amazing so we’re just sort of waiting to start. We’re ready to rehearse and get into it.”

When it comes to her bond with Grande, the “Genius: Aretha” star said, “It’s the most delightful thing ever. We sat for like three hours on the floor of my house and just chatted and talked about everything.”