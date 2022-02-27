The 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards was all about first kisses, family legacies and why you shouldn’t drink too much soda.

Nicholas Braun, Elle Fanning and Javier Bardem shared their stories in the traditional “I Am An Actor” opening portion of the SAG Awards. Braun kicked things off with an amusing story about the consequences of guzzling back sugary, bubbly beverages.

“I got my SAG card when I was 11, making my first film,” Braun said. “I was so excited to be on a film set and for all the free soda. As much soda as I wanted. I’d do a scene, drink a soda. Do a scene, drink a soda. I was hitting it hard.”

“The director comes up to me and sits me down. He says, ‘Nick, your face is getting rounder. Your face is changing from the beginning of the shoot. We’re going to need to stop drinking so much soda.’ It was the best note I ever got.”

Bardem told a more personal story about his family’s proud lineage of acting.

“My grandparents, Rafael and Matilda, were comicos as we call the actors in Spain,” he said. “Pilar Bardem, my lovely mother, was one of the most brilliant actors of her generation. She passed her love and respect for her craft to her children.”

“My brother, Carlos, and sister, Monica, are working actors today. I am Javier Bardem and I am very proud to say that I am an actor.”

Fanning dished about her first on-camera kiss, which was also her first-ever smooch.

“My first kiss in a film was also my first kiss in real life,” Fanning said. “I was 13 and the boy that I kissed only worked for that one day. It was also his first acting job, so I do wonder if that’s what got him his SAG card.

“Years later, the director actually told me that she put the very first take of the kiss in the film. I guess I was a natural.”

The 2022 SAG Awards takes place at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California on Feb. 27.