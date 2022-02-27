Click to share this via email

Colin Farrell is an avid runner, but his youngest son doesn’t appreciate his dad’s running attire.

In a sneak peek at the “The Batman” actor’s visit to “The Ellen DeGeneres Show”, Farrell reveals his 12-year-old son Henry isn’t a fan of his very short running shorts.

After Ellen DeGeneres tells the actor short shorts “are in now”, Farrell says “my youngest son would disagree vehemently with you.”

“He’s mortified,” Farrell explains. “He says, ‘Please dad, do not wear the short shorts.'”

“But I tell him they feel good,” he adds. “it’s not a ‘fashion thing’, Ellen. Camel toe is never in. We’ve had this conversation.”

Getty Images

Though DeGeneres says “camel toe” isn’t a result of short shorts, Farrell disagrees.

“I have a few pictures that might prove you wrong,” the 45-year-old actor says with a laugh.

The appearance marked Farrell’s final time on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” ahead of the long-running talk show’s final episode. The “After Yang” actor has been a frequent guest on the show and to mark his final visit, DeGeneres presented him with a montage of all their flirty kisses “hello” over the years before presenting him with a new pair of short shorts.

Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

Catch Farrell’s final appearance on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” on Monday, February 28.