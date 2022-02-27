Kevin Costner is looking back on his sweet friendship with the late Whitney Houston.

The “Yellowstone” star walked the Screen Actors Guild Awards red carpet on Sunday where he reminisced on working with Houston on the 1992 film “The Bodyguard”. Costner revealed how he continues to honour the iconic singer, who died 10 years ago this month.

“When movies are working at their very best, they’re about moments and images that you’ll never ever forget,” Costner told People.

He continued by referencing Houston’s hit cover of Dolly Parton’s “I Will Always Love You”.

“I don’t think we’ll ever forget when that little song came out, that she just blew up. She sang the first part of it a cappella and musically the world was never the same,” he said.

“We have a moment of her in that movie we’ll never ever forget that and I think that when movies are working at their best, that’s what can happen,” the actor added.

The classic romance starring Costner and Houston allowed the stars to build a strong friendship which saw Costner speak at her funeral in 2012.

The 67-year-old actor credited the film’s writer, Lawrence Kasdan, for creating a script that easily worked its way into their friendship.

“[It was a] very funny, acidic kind of relationship that was unique,” Costner previously told Entertainment Weekly about the script. “His own rhythm of language that I knew would create [sparks]. It just caught [Houston] at a really high moment or actually created a high moment for her.”

Costner added, “The words provide the chemistry in a way.”