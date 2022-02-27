Click to share this via email

Billy Crudup and Naomi Watts made their red carpet debut as a couple at the 2002 Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles Sunday night.

“The Morning Show” actor and the Australian-born actress walked the carpet arm-in-arm as they stunned in all-black looks.

Crudup wore a black tuxedo with a black shirt and tie while Watts went for a sleeveless, sequined black dress, complete with a high-neck and cap-sleeve details. Watts styled her blonde bob straight, pairing her sleek look with long, diamond earrings and a ring to match.

The pair, who typically keep their relationship private, were first spotted together in March 2017 and have been dating ever since.

Crudup has an 18-year-old son, William, from a previous relationship with actress Mary Louise Parker. He also dated Claire Danes.

For her part, Watts and actor Liev Schreiber got divorced in 2016. The couple had been together for 11 years and share two children — Samuel Kai, 13, and Alexander “Sasha” Pete, 14.

Crudup is nominated for a SAG award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series for his work as Corry Ellison, on “The Morning Show”.

The 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards air live on TNT and TBS on Sunday, Feb. 27 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. Stay tuned to ETonline.com for complete coverage of the 2022 awards season.

