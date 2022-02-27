Troy Kotsur achieved a first at the 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards when he laid claim to Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role for his work on “CODA”.

Kotsur became the first deaf actor in SAG Awards history to win an individual prize. The “CODA” actor came out ahead of Ben Affleck (“The Tender Bar”), Bradley Cooper (“Licorice Pizza”), Jared Letto (“House of Gucci”) and Kodi Smit-McPhee (“The Power of the Dog”).

“Wow. Thank you so much to all the members of SAG. I am so proud to be a member. I’ve been a member since 2001, and so now I feel like I’m finally part of the family,” Kotsur said via an interpreter, per Deadline. “I know you all are artists, and I know you all know what it’s like to be a starving actor.

“Back then, I used to sleep in my car. I slept in my dressing room backstage, I couch-surfed and all of that, you feel me, right? So, thank you so much. I’m so grateful to SAG [for protecting] us actors.”

Kotsur starred alongside Emilia Jones, Daniel Durant and Marlee Matlin in director Sian Heder’s “CODA”.