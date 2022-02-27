Ariana DeBose got a little starstruck by Lady Gaga at the 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards.

DeBose was acknowledged at Sunday’s SAG Awards for her Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in Steven Spielberg’s “West Side Story” movie.

“Thank you. My heart is beating in my chest right now,” DeBose said through tears, per People. “It’s taken a long time for me to feel comfortable calling myself an actor.”

Congratulations on taking home the Actor® for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

“My roots come from the dance world and the Broadway stage, and the Anita we see on screen took every bit of me but she took 10 years to make and I’m extremely proud of her and of our film.”

During her acceptance speech, DeBose spotted Gaga in the audience and could not help but shout her out.

“And just thank all of you, all of you staring at me, so many of you, dear God,” she said. “Hi Lady Gaga, you’re amazing!

“I have watched so many of you for a very long time,” DeBose continued. “You have inspired me and continue to do so and I am just thrilled to be among you, so thank you.”

DeBose later clarified that the Gaga call out was a spur-of-the-moment decision.

“Oh, there was absolutely no inspiration for that,” she said. “She just was there. She looks beautiful. She’s got the beautiful electric blonde hair and she’s wearing white. You can’t miss her. And she also had a very intense stare.

“And it took me aback so it was a polite, ‘Well, you’re beautiful and you’re Lady Gaga’ moment for me. I’m such a fan of her music and her artistry so that was my fan girl moment. And you know what? I’m not gonna apologize for it. I stand by it.”