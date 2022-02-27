Green Day is nixing a planned stadium show in Russia.

Green Day — consisting of frontman Billie, Mike Dirnt and Tre Cool — announced on Sunday they have cancelled their May 29 concert at Spartak Stadium in Moscow. The decision follows Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“With heavy hearts, in light of current events we feel it is necessary to cancel our upcoming show in Moscow at Spartak Stadium,” the band said in a statement to Variety. “We are aware that this moment is not about stadium rock shows, it’s much bigger than that.”

“But we also know that rock and roll is forever and we feel confident there will be a time and a place for us to return in the future. Stay safe.”

Other notable concerts scheduled for Russian venues include Saint Jhn, Khalid, OneRepublic, Disclosure, Killers, My Chemical Romance, Iggy Pop, Iron Maiden, Imagine Dragons and Eric Clapton. More cancellations are expected.