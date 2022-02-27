Click to share this via email

Lisa Kudrow and Mira Sorvino hit the stage at the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday, and hilariously paid tribute to their iconic bestie characters from the beloved classic “Romy And Michele’s High School Reunion”.

Kudrow and Sorvino came out rocking bright pink and shimmering blue suits, thematically inspired by the iconic styles they made famous in the 1997 comedy.

The pair also presented the award — for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series — with dialogue that was clearly in the spirit of their characters, with Kudrow asking, “Do you think that this is the cutest anyone’s ever looked at an awards show?”

“Totally,” Sorvino replied. “I just realized this, we’re wearing great ensembles, while at the same time presenting to great ensembles.”

“You are so right!” Kudrow shot back. “And these cast ensembles are so hilarious. And you knew that ensemble had two meanings! You’re a genius.”

When it came time to read out the nominations, Sorvino even came ready with some post-it notes, to really amp up the nostalgic homage.

Needless to say, the moment went over well with viewers, many of whom appreciated the unexpected reunion.

Lisa Kudrow and Mira Sorvino serving Romy and Michele realness at the #SAGAwards pic.twitter.com/zZ46qok1Rt — Stacy Lambe (@sllambe) February 28, 2022

Lisa Kudrow and Mira Sorvino giving us this Romy and Michele reunion…in matching pink and blue! LOVE. pic.twitter.com/mVqvmO7Kx9 — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) February 28, 2022

Presenting: Romy and Michele!!! In businesswomen specials!!! They presented with Post-It Notes. Perfection. #SAGAwards pic.twitter.com/6LbgmvmicW — Kirbie “BABY YODA STAN” Johnson (@kirbiejohnson) February 28, 2022

The 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards air live on TNT and TBS on Sunday, Feb. 27 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

