Huntergirl definitely impressed the “American Idol” judges during Sunday’s 20th season premiere.

The 23-year-old country singer, whose real name is Hunter Wolkonowski, belted out an incredible rendition of Rascal Flatts’ “Riot”.

Huntergirl, from Winchester, Tennessee, told judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie how she works with veterans in music therapy, turning their war stories into songs to help with their PTSD.

After her performance, all three judges got up on their feet, before Perry gushed: “Hunter, your voice cuts through, it is like a sharp knife. It’s just so nice to listen to, you can tell the story through and through.

“It’s authentic… You’re obviously a good-hearted person with what you do helping veterans. You check so many different boxes. All you need is a shot.”

READ MORE: Kentucky Native Noah Thomspon Was ‘Against’ Auditioning For ‘American Idol’ Season 20 After His Dream ‘Faded Away’

Bryan was especially thrilled with Huntergirl’s audition, doing a lap of the room to show just how excited he was.

“I wrote Top 10 on my sheet… It’s like a new age Miranda Lambert deal going on,” Bryan shared.

“It’s my fifth year doing this and that is my favourite female country voice I’ve heard in five years.”

READ MORE: Singer Tyler Allen Brings Katy Perry To Tears With Emotional ‘American Idol’ Audition

Unsurprisingly, all three judges gave Huntergirl a yes, with Bryan presenting her with the golden ticket.

Huntergirl on “American Idol”. Credit: ABC/Eric McCandless

Huntergirl on “American Idol”. Credit: ABC/Eric McCandless

As if that wasn’t exciting enough, Huntergirl then got given the first-ever platinum ticket and a chance to perform at Bryan’s bar in Nashville. The ticket means she’ll now automatically advance to Hollywood’s second round.