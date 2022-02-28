Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky voiced Paddington Bear in the country’s version of the 2014 film and its 2017 sequel.

The rumours emerged that this was the case after Black List founder Franklin Leonard tweeted it following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Confirmed. Volodymyr Zelensky is the Ukrainian voice of Paddington Bear. https://t.co/HuXsoSQe7e — Franklin Leonard (@franklinleonard) February 27, 2022

“Paddington” producer StudioCanal then confirmed the news to The Hollywood Reporter.

Zelensky was an actor and comedian before serving as president since 2019, with him previously starring in political satire TV series “Servant of the People”.

READ MORE: ‘Paddington 2’ Drops From Perfect Rotten Tomatoes Score After One Old Review

He also won Ukraine’s version of “Dancing with the Stars” in 2006.

The “Paddington” fact caught the attention of Hugh Bonneville, who plays the marmalade-loving bear’s foster parent Henry Brown in the movies.

READ MORE: Green Day Cancels Russia Gig Following Invasion Of Ukraine

He posted: