Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky voiced Paddington Bear in the country’s version of the 2014 film and its 2017 sequel.
The rumours emerged that this was the case after Black List founder Franklin Leonard tweeted it following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
Confirmed.
“Paddington” producer StudioCanal then confirmed the news to The Hollywood Reporter.
Zelensky was an actor and comedian before serving as president since 2019, with him previously starring in political satire TV series “Servant of the People”.
He also won Ukraine’s version of “Dancing with the Stars” in 2006.
The “Paddington” fact caught the attention of Hugh Bonneville, who plays the marmalade-loving bear’s foster parent Henry Brown in the movies.
He posted:
Until today I had no idea who provided the voice of @paddingtonbear in Ukraine. Speaking for myself, thank you, President Zelenskiy. #PaddingtonBear https://t.co/5VaMi201Fs
